Conveniently located in Baraboo, WI, Pickett’s Paving is able to quickly service all of Southern Wisconsin, including the Madison metro area.
Our Installation & Repair Services Include:
• Complete Resurfacing
• Blacktop
• Sealcoating
• New Installations
• Resurfacing/Renovations
• Patchwork
• Hot Asphalt Chip Seal
• Parking Lots
• Private Lanes & Roads
• Line Painting & Line Striping
with ADA Compliance
• Old Pavement Grinding
• Excavation & Leveling
• Basketball Courts
• Tennis Courts
• Driveways
• Pavement
• Walking Paths
• Bike Paths
• Sidewalks
• Snow Removal & Salting