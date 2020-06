ABOUT US

Address: 4879 County Highway V, DeForest, WI 53532

Phone: (608) 846 4791

Website: http://www.ehlenbachscheese.com/

Forty-two years in business and three generations. One hundred sixty-five different kinds of Wisconsin Cheese, as well as many other Wisconsin specialties like: wines, sausage, honey, maple syrup, jams, jellies and more. Bringing out the best of Wisconsin is our specialty!