ABOUT US

Address: 87 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI 53713

Phone: (608) 255-6902

Website: https://harkerheating.com/

Harker Heating & Cooling, Inc. has been providing quality heating and cooling services to Madison, WI since 1949.

Together with our staff, vendors, friends and family, we’ve been able to sustain a company that has always been focused on our customer’s needs. For this to happen we hold firm in the importance of supporting and taking good care of our staff. We believe in a quote from Simon Sinek, who wrote, “Customers will never love a company until the employees love it first.” It all starts at the core. From there, after more than 60 years serving Dane County, gratefully, we’re able to continue the journey.Our home is located at 87 West Beltline Hwy, in Madison. If you are ever near us, please stop by. We have Wisconsin’s premier heating and cooling showroom. It features fully functioning furnaces, air conditioners, radiant heat, and water heaters. In need of a fireplace? We’ve got that, too.We are also a Carrier Distinguished Dealer, a celebrated award offered to very few dealers. It’s a reflection of our commitment to serving you, our customer.

Our Vision, Our Mission.

Harker Heating & Cooling champions a safe, secure, healthy and happy work environment for our staff. Our vision has always been to attract and attain the best talent in the marketplace, so we can deliver the very best service to our customers at a fair and value driven price.Our mission is quite simple:

Together, with our staff, we will deliver integrity, solutions, and the very best service possible to our customers.

We pledge to all of our customers, partners, and staff that we will make every effort to satisfy your needs.

Harker Heating & Cooling is committed to one thing: You.

Gold Star Program

When you join Harker Heating & Cooling’s FREE “Gold Star Program”, you’ll immediately save $$ on your annual heating and cooling tune-ups!