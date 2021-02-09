MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Ordering takeout in Madison just got a little bit more magical.

Today was the first day of Hilldale’s four week long “Curbside Characters” series.

Once you order curbside takeout, your food will be delivered to your car by various Disney and other well-known characters.

“We were trying to think of a way to encourage more curbside takeout and just bring a little fun to the dinnertime grind. People have been on the takeout routine for a while now so we were just trying to make it a little more fun”, says Julia Hix, Marketing Manager of Hilldale.

The series started at Pasqual Cantina’s, but the characters will make their way to various Hilldale restaurants.

The series will run from February 8th to March 4th from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.