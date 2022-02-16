Madison, WI 53562

Additional Locations: Middleton, East/West Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg & Verona

(608) 316-1590

About our Kids sports leagues

With over 3 million registrations in communities across the United States, i9 Sports® is the nation’s largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based kids sports leagues. We offer recreational sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls in today’s most popular sports such as flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse and volleyball. Our coaches and instructors provide age-appropriate instruction that’s both fun for kids and convenient for busy families.

In our kids sports leagues, no child will ever be excluded by a try-out, ride the bench for an entire game, or be cut from a team. Yes we keep score, but we have created a fun way to help kids develop athletic ability, a love of team sports, and an understanding that how you play the game is as important as the score. We don’t just help kids become better athletes, we help them become better people.

Age-appropriate instruction with a focus on fun and healthy competition.

Sportsmanship values like respect and teamwork taught and recognized weekly

One day per week – practice is conveniently scheduled prior to the game.

All skill levels welcome – No tryouts. No drafts.

Everyone plays – every game.

No fundraisers.

Trained officials at every game.

“When in Doubt Sit Out” Concussion Safety Policy and education for parents and coaches nationwide.

Project Play Initiative

i9 Sports® is proud to support the Aspen Institute’s national Project Play initiative and to have been selected as a Project Play Champion for taking meaningful actions to encourage multi-sport sampling and grow national youth sports participation rates.

Quality Instruction that’s Fun for Kids & convenient for busy families

We provide a youth sports experience for kids unlike any other in America. Research has shown that the number one reason kids play sports is to have fun. It is not surprising then, that the number one reason they quit playing sports is because they stop enjoying it.

For Kids:

We provide a fun experience in which kids develop athletic skills, learn good sportsmanship, and increase their self-confidence.

For Parents:

We provide a convenient, well organized program that doesn’t consume their family’s life.

