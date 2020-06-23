First founded as a siding company over 35 years ago in Waunakee, Wisconsin, our company has evolved into a full-service interior and exterior remodeling resource.

Thanks to our top-notch product selection, design expertise, and professional custom craftsmanship, we’ve established ourselves as the premier remodeling company in south central Wisconsin.

You might ask yourself, why Waunakee Remodeling? Here are just a few reasons:

We offer the latest and greatest

We strive to keep up-to-date with advances in remodeling materials and the techniques used to implement them, offering industry-leading products like Renewal by Andersen® windows and ProVia® doors to all of our customers.

Our professional sales and design teams are in-house

No matter your project goals, our dedicated sales and design teams have the technical knowledge and industry expertise to ensure the outcome of your project matches your vision.

You’ll enjoy nothing less than precise, innovative craftsmanship

However challenging or unique your remodeling project is, our craftsmen won’t let anything stand between you and your desired outcome. We tackle unforeseen problems, like existing electrical flaws or water damage, while staying on-track with timeline and budget.

We’ll leave you a clean house at the end of every day

It’s a little strange to leave your house open to perfect strangers during a remodel. If you’ve put up with stray nails, errant dust, or dirty footprints with other companies, you’ll enjoy working with our clean and courteous craftsmen. It’s our mission to improve your house, so you can expect to come home to a clean space at the end of each day.

You’ll always know where your project stands

We’ll plan your project so that it’s never in the way of your day-to-day life. Expect consistent, timely, and clear communication on project status, as well as any changes in timeline or budget. You’ll never have to wonder about the status of your project.

For over 35 years, we’ve been helping Wisconsin homeowners transform their homes into beautiful, unique spaces. We understand how difficult it may be to plan and develop a remodeling project. That’s why we do all the heavy-lifting, and leave the fun part—the finished product—for you.

Are you ready to start a custom remodeling project? Get an estimate or give us a call at 608-807-5428 today. We can’t wait to hear from you.