MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In a time where most businesses are struggling to keep doors open, a local boutique is expanding to Hilldale Mall.

Water Lilly opened it’s door on March 7th. Owner Leanne Sanders opened a location in Lake Geneva two years ago when she was approached by Hilldale about expanding to Madison.

“This summer we were approached by Hilldale shopping center as a possible tenant in the area. And through discussions and negotiations it turned out to be a wonderful fit for both of us,” said Sanders.

Sanders largely credits her ability to expand to the PPP loans. The senate recently passed another $1.9 trillion relief bill that includes $7 billion for PPP loans. Additionally, the bill includes $15 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

“We were enabled by the PPP loans and the EIN loans to not only keep our business going and thriving in Lake Geneva, but also to expand to open a second store and hire on almost double the staff,” said Sanders.

Sanders brought on Kristen Busse to manage the new store. Happening to stumble upon the position on the internet, Busse saw it as an opportunity to get back into her dream of retail management. But, she found herself worrying about the stability of a new store opening during a volatile time.

“Was this going to be a steady job? Being a new business and if COVID were to continue, is this something that I could feel confident that my job would be a permanent job?” Busse asked herself.

But said she felt reassured by Sanders’ confidence. “After talking to her and just really feeling that this would be a great success and she really confirmed that ‘hey,this is going to be successful, COVID or not COVID, you’re going to have your position here,’” said Sanders told her.

Businesses have until the end of March to apply for a PPP loan.

