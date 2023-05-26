MadisonMedicalSpa

Over the past 20 years of service, our mission has evolved to better serve the emerging needs of our clients. We take pride in helping our clients look and feel their best at any age.

Facial Restore

Facial Restore™ Explained — If you’re a motivated individual looking to modify any facial features you’re unhappy with, the 4 R’s of Non-Surgical Facial Restoration are your guide to noninvasive, natural-looking solutions. These concepts are outlined below, and subsequent chapters elaborate on them. Familiarity with the 4 R’s can empower you to attain and wear the face you’ve always wanted.

RELAX™ overview

Relax: tense facial muscles not only give an impression of anger or anxiety, they also may permanently alter the natural smoothness of your face. Making a conscious effort to limit facial muscular tension is a key preventative measure.

RENEW ™ overview

Renew: The effects of sun, smoking, environmental exposure and aging can cause changes in the skin that make us appear unhealthy, unkempt or tired. Minimizing exposure to such toxins can also greatly prevent undesirable effects of aging.

RESTORE™ overview

Restore: As we age our facial fat and muscle depletes and descends, and bone support shrinks as well. Replenishing this volume can add many years back to your appearance.

RETAIN™ overview

Retain: Proper skin treatments and care can maintain the new and improved look you create for yourself, and ultimately ensure your hard-earned facial makeover is longer-lasting and more natural looking than plastic surgery could ever be.