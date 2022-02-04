Proudly Serving Clients in Madison & Beyond

Lawton & Cates was born out of a partnership between John A. Lawton and Richard L. Cates in 1958. Lawton was a premier labor lawyer in Wisconsin and is best known for his role in authoring Wisconsin’s public employee bargaining laws. Cates developed the firm’s litigation practice and established a national reputation when he served as Special Counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate hearings. Together, Lawton and Cates built a tradition of excellence and integrity at the firm that continues to this day. The firm is included in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers and has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Its lawyers have handled many precedent setting cases. Through the years, lawyers at Lawton & Cates have tried nearly every conceivable type of dispute in nearly every forum. Injuries caused by automobiles or defective products, medical malpractice, toxic chemical exposures, environmental litigation, insurance coverage issues, criminal proceedings, business, tax, family law and employment disputes are just some of the firm’s practice areas. In addition, lawyers at Lawton & Cates, manage large, complex cases including class actions other law firms may not have the experience or resources to handle efficiently.

The Future...

In addition to the firm’s cadre of experienced litigators, its roster includes a number of up and coming lawyers who have already distinguished themselves in their chosen areas of the law. Senior lawyers who have earned distinctions, such as Best Lawyers and SuperLawyers make a point of mentoring the firm’s newer attorneys in the same tradition that Lawton and Cates established years before them.

Get a Free Consultation