ABOUT US

Address: 100 North Hamilton Street, Madison, WI 53703

Phone: (608) 256-6445

Website: http://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/

Play’s a serious thing, you see. It’s how we learn to invent, share, and explore. Kids who play do better in school. Adults who play do better with each other. And nobody does play better than Madison Children’s Museum. Where there’s always something fun to do. Where eyes get bigger, laughs get louder, and families get closer, too. Make a discovery or a mess or a brand new friend. Make a trip to Madison Children’s Museum.