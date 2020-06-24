ABOUT US

Address: 210 N. Gasser Road, Suite 105, Baraboo, WI 53913

Phone: 608-253-5380

Website: http://www.outletsatthedells.com/

Shop Outlets at The Dells and save up to 70% off your favorite brands. Save even more with your FREE VIP Savings Card (available at Customer Service, located beside Hollister). We also offer complimentary strollers, wheelchairs and shopping carts, convenient parking, two on-site eateries and sparkling clean restrooms, each with a dedicated mother’s room. Minutes away on Interstate 90/94 at exit 92 in Wisconsin Dells. With over 60 fabulous brands to shop, you’ll find what you need, whether you’re shopping for a weekend outfit, essentials for the kids, a new “it” bag or timeless classics. Enjoy your day of more amazing outlet shopping!