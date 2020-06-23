We handle all residential and light commercial plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical repairs and new installation. We service Madison, Sun Prairie, Deforest, Waunakee, Mt Horeb, Stoughton, Fitchburg,Verona, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Waupun and the rest of Dane County, WI.

Action Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric, Inc. has been in the Madison Area since 1989. The business was founded by husband and wife team Curt and Leslie Johnson. Curt and Leslie believe that when people have plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical repairs they want those repairs done quickly, at a fair price and professionally by a company they can trust. We stand behind our work with a two year warranty on labor and materials for all fixtures which we provide and install. We also have an A+ rating with the BBB and have received awards for our service from Angie’s list members and readers of the Star.

Mission Statement:Action Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric’s purpose is to add real value to the lives of our customers! We as employees of Action Plumbing and Air are willing to do whatever it takes to make our customer’s lives easier, solve their problems, meet their needs and answer their questions.