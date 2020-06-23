Address: 2510 Beltline Highway Madison, WI 53713 View Map

Website: https://www.rosennissanmadison.com/

About Us

Monday-Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday-Saturday 9am-6pm

Sunday Closed

Rosen Nissan of Madison is part of the Rosen Nissan Auto Family which started in 1989. Rosen Nissan of Madison is a family owned business which operates a Nissan Global Winning dealership and Kia Platinum Prestige dealership in Milwaukee. Rosen Nissan of Madison is our first Nissan store in Madison and we are honored to be part of the local community. Rosen Nissan of Madison is a proud sponsor of University of Wisconsin Athletics along with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dance County, Madison Women’s Weekend, Hometown Hero’s for local Veterans and Feeding America.

It is our mission to be your automotive home for new and preowned Nissan sales with the most competitively priced vehicles on the road. We don’t want to just be your home for sales we also want to be your resource for servicing your vehicle.

At Rosen Nissan of Madison, our highly qualified technicians are here to provide exceptional service in a timely manner. From oil changes to transmission replacements, we are dedicated to maintaining top tier customer service, for both new and pre-owned car buyers! Allow our service staff to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and our promise to fix it right the first time. We employ a team of certified Nissan technicians that know exactly how-to diagnosis and repair your vehicle. Our Service Techs have received extensive training only available to professional Nissan technicians, and have access to genuine Nissan parts and the most cutting-edge technology required to return your Nissan to like-new condition.