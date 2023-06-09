WELCOME TO RUTH’S CHRIS MIDDLETON

Where our dedicated team—led by Executive Chef Juan Montes and General Manager Lee Drapp—is committed to crafting for you an extraordinary dining experience unlike anything else in Middleton. Whether you’re celebrating a special milestone, entertaining clients, or simply enjoying a night out with friends and family, count on us to deliver to you the finest steaks, the best service, and a level of hospitality that has made Ruth’s Chris one of the most revered names in steak since Ruth Fertel opened our first restaurant in 1965.

Ruth's Chris (Nels Akerlund | Ruth's Chris)

2137 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 • (608) 828-7884