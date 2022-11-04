For more than 100 years, our neighbors in the Stoughton area have trusted our experienced physicians, nurses, therapists, technicians and staff to provide personalized, forward-thinking, expert healthcare. Most of us live, work and shop right in the Stoughton area. We are dedicated to ensuring skilled diagnosis and treatment, while paying close attention to your comfort and convenience.

Urgent Care

McFarland Urgent Care Clinic

5614 US HWY 51(608) 838-8242

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oregon Urgent Care Clinic

990 Janesville Street(608) 835-5373

Monday – Friday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stoughton Hospital Urgent Care

900 Ridge Street(608) 873-6611

6 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily(including weekends & holidays)