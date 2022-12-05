MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Aldo Leopold Nature Center held its Holiday Bazaar Sunday afternoon to give holiday shoppers a chance to buy something special this year.

The event hosted a slew of different vendors with unique, one-of-a-kind gifts. The shopping supported many local artisans and a good cause, with over a dozen local, sustainable artists presenting their work.

The event was held for the whole morning and early afternoon and was free to attend. Some of the vendors included The Happy Kitty, Mulberry Woods and Sand Country Spirits Ceramics.

