Ganser Company has been a locally-owned and operated family business proudly serving the Greater Dane County area for more then 75 years. Serving Madison, Monona, McFarland, Verona, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and surrounding areas

Energy Efficient Window Replacement

Ganser Company has an exclusive partnership with Infinity from Marvin their Award winning products are designed to replicate the look of traditional wood windows while providing modern features and low-maintenance performance. Made of Ultrex®, Infinity’s tough, energy-efficient windows and doors are customizable to meet the needs of any replacement project.

Infinity from Marvin was Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Door Manufacturer Brands by J.D. Power and Associates.

EverWood is an Infinity – exclusive wood grain interior option that can be stained to match your existing woodwork. It looks and feels like real wood, but doesn’t require sanding, scraping, or refinishing.

Why Choose Infinity Windows?

The combination of Ultrex fiberglass and high performing glass options on Infinity products exceed ENERGY STAR® qualifications. The result is a beautiful and energy efficient window or door that keeps your home comfortable in all temperatures. The advanced design of Infinity products combines easy cleaning features and effortless operation.

Infinity uses fiberglass for unmatched performance. But that’s only the beginning. Replacement windows have always been our sole focus. And that means we pioneered the use of materials like fiberglass that simply outperform and outlast other options. However, Infinity goes even further with Ultrex® — our proprietary fiberglass solution that offers unsurpassed durability and timeless style.

How Ultrex® fiberglass measures up

Infinity created Ultrex® with one goal in mind: develop the most durable window material in the industry. It’s not only 8 times stronger than vinyl — it resists expanding and contracting in any climate. So you get a tight, snug fit that will last.

Ultrex® vs. Vinyl Windows Vinyl can warp and shift under everyday conditions — potentially making vinyl windows difficult to open and close and affecting their all-around performance. Ultrex® resists sticking, swelling and warping so Infinity windows and doors will continue to easily open and close.

Ultrex® vs. Wood Windows Wood windows offer classic beauty that, depending on the environment, can require maintenance and care. Infinity windows capture the beautiful details and profiles of wood — without the maintenance.

A fit that never quits Ultrex® fiberglass expands at virtually the same rate as glass, so our windows stay tight and true. This makes Infinity windows resistant to leaks, seal failures and stress cracks that can compromise energy efficiency and long-term performance.

