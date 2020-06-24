ABOUT US

Address: 318 Locust Dr., Verona, WI 53593

Phone: (608) 848-9000

Website: http://www.zerorezmadison.com/

At ZEROREZ® Madison carpet cleaning, we believe that a healthy home starts with clean carpets. Nothing cleans more thoroughly, or protects your investment better than the revolutionary, patented and GREEN ZEROREZ® carpet cleaning system. This unique cleaning system produces superior results, making it an excellent choice for soiled carpets.

Traditional steam carpet-cleaning uses heated water mixed with soaps, detergents and toxic chemicals that are injected into the carpet under pressure, which soak your carpets, pads and backing. Even though much of the soap, dirt and water are removed, a considerable portion of this mixture remains embedded in your carpet. As the carpet dries, this detergent attaches to the carpet fibers and literally acts as a magnet for dirt and other substances.

Conversely, the ZEROREZ® carpet cleaning does not use soaps, harsh detergents or shampoos to clean, but uses instead a revolutionary, non-toxic water-based cleaning agent as its cleaning fluid, called “Empowered Water™,” which cleans carpet better that soap without leaving a sticky chemical residue behind.