DANE COUNTY - Enchanted Valley Acres - Cross Plains

Fall Fun at Enchanted Valley Acres!

Slide into fall fun with a visit to Enchanted Valley Acres’ Giant Slides! Each slide is over 200 feet long zipping down the wooded hillside! This year’s corn maze honors the great work, and 100th Anniversary, of UW Health’s American Family’s Children’s Hospital ~ 100 years of Kids, Care & Courage!

In addition to the giant slides and fun corn mazes, we have numerous other activities to keep you and your kiddos busy while making memories to last a lifetime! Get out into the open air on a beautiful fall day to have a blast and don’t forget your pumpkins!

Corn Mazes: 100th Anniversary of UW Health’s Children’s Hospital

Giant Slides

Pumpkin Patch

Concessions

Fun Activities such as: Human Hamster Wheels, Magnetic Fishing, Obstacle Course, Trike racing (adult sized too), Rubber Ducky Races and much more!

Wagon Rides with social distance spacing

Enchanted Valley Acres is conveniently located just minutes off of the beltline west of Madison and Middleton just north of Cross Plains. Join us for the 2020 Season!

Open Saturdays and Sundays, September 12th - November 1st and every Friday in October as well as Thursday, October 22th and 29th.

Hours: 9am - 6pm.

*all activities are included in general admission except gem stone mining and egg excavation