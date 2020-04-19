Health officials shed light on COVID-19 racial health disparities

While reports show people of color dying of COVID-19 disproportionately in other cities, public health officials said the data doesn't show the same trend in Dane County.

Next door in Milwaukee County, data shows 54 percent of those who died of COVID-19 are black, while African-Americans only make up 27 percent of the population.

Public health officials released data analyzing the relationship between COVID-19 and race in Dane County.

The data shows three quarters who tested positive for COVID-19 are white and 8 percent are black. The findings illustrate the opposite of what's happening in Milwaukee County, but health officials said this data is just a small snapshot and it may not capture the bigger picture.

"While we're not seeing it in the data, it's my fear it's because of the lack of testing and lack of bigger picture of what's going on,” Katarina Grande, Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 response data team lead said. "We see inequities in maternal health and chronic disease, why are we not seeing it here? What's going on with the data?"

Grande said if everyone was tested, the data could look different. She said the county has limited tests and don't have enough right now for widespread testing.

"We’re exposed in a number of way as a community and this pandemic has shown the tremendous gaps in healthcare quality access and social and economic equal opportunity," Lisa Peyton-Caire, Black Women's Wellness Foundation CEO said.

Peyton-Caire said access to healthcare and bias in delivery of care has been a national issue and the COVID-19 pandemic is amplifying it.

"Social and economic disparities that place us at a greater disadvantage of having access to care, having paid time off to see about care, we're on the front lines of the most underappreciated jobs in our community that are essential for all of our survival," she said. "All of the pieces are playing into this and we need to look systemically at those drivers of COVID-19 outcomes and not always individually at behaviors of COVID-19 outcomes."

"I think historic policies and legacies of racism are showing up across the nation and COVID is magnifying that," Grande said.

"We also have to be real. Disasters don't make inequities go away," she said. "We need to understand those things that are underneath the numbers. I can talk about the data and what's in the data but it's important to talk to voices of color and leaders who experience the pandemic in ways the data can't describe well."

Public health officials said they'll continue to monitor the data and its relationship with race in our county.

