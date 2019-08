A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident with a lawn mower in Sheboygan County Friday.

According to the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, WTMJ4, authorities received a call of a lawn-mowing accident in the village of Hingham.

A ‘Flight for Life’ medical helicopter took the toddler to a local hospital.

The incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.