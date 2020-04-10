AmFam Championship will not be held May-June due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 American Family Insurance Championship will not be held from May 30 – June 7 as originally planned, after the UW-Madison extended the cancellation of events on campus due to the coronavirus.

A new date has not been scheduled, according to Am Fam, and more details are expected to be released sometime next week.

This comes after the UW-Madison decided on Friday that non-essential in-person campus events and meetings will be canceled until at least June 30, 2020, in an effort to obey the 'Safer at Home' order issued by Gov. Evers and halt the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of fans, sponsors, volunteers, employees, competitors and all associated with the event will continue to be our number one priority," according to a statement from Am Fam on Friday.

On Friday, the WIAA also canceled all boys and girls tournaments this Spring because of the UW-Madison's decision.