Dr. Fauci's face will soon be on a bobblehead

The United States' top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead.

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he discusses the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says Fauci was picked because many people see the plain-speaking expert on the coronavirus as a hero right now.

Sklar said the Milwaukee museum will donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that's sold to the American Hospital Association.

The funds will go toward getting masks and other protective equipment for health care workers. Fauci told "Fox & Friends" on Friday it's "great" the bobblehead will help support that effort.

