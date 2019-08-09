Grant Co. authorities search for suspects after several businesses broken into

Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a number of businesses were broken into Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says starting around 7:30 a.m., several Ag Service and Implement businesses were broken into in the Cuba City and Hazel Green areas.

Thieves broke into the businesses and stole cash from each location, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Multiple agencies are investigating these incidents including the Cuba City Police Department, the Hazel Green Police Department, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

If you know who might be behind the break-ins, authorities ask you to contact Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

