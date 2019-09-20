Grant for Marshall High students to work with livestock

Agriculture students at Marshall High School will soon learn about animals outside the classroom and inside a barn.

Awarded a $25,000 grant by America’s Farmers, the Marshall School District will enhance its STEM program with new equipment and, with much anticipation from the high school teachers and students, a new building: the Marshall Animal Agriculture Learning Center.

The learning center will house live animals, chickens year-round and other livestock according to the curriculum.

“If cattle were in this barn, I would be very excited,” Aubrey Schlimgen, a junior at Marshall High, said.

Schlimgen’s agriculture teacher Paula Bakken wrote the grant proposal.

“I kept questioning whether it was good enough,” Bakken said. “But I knew that I was very passionate about this project and the students were very passionate about the project.”

Bakken said she can imagine how working with live animals can positively impact students.

“Learning about cattle in a book isn’t really preparing (the students) as well as we could be preparing them,” she said. “I want to be able to give the students a chance to work with cattle, work with other livestock and build those career skills, whether they go into an agriculture industry or not.”

She added that animals can benefit her students’ mental health. How her students interact with classroom pets suggest that.

“If a student’s having a bad day, (he or she) might just need to sit down with that guinea pig and decompress for a few minutes,” Bakken said. “The chance to get out here and brush the horse or visit the goat for a few minutes just to take the stress away—I see that as a potential.”

Construction for the learning center began this week. Bakken said she expects it to complete by the end of October.