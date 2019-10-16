It's coming, it's coming.. The Holiday Train is coming back to Wisconsin!

The holidays are just around the corner – and that means the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will be pulling through Wisconsin again this year!

According to its website, the Holiday Train will be stopping in Watertown and Columbus on Dec. 3; and in Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Tomah on Dec. 4.

As many of you remember, the Holiday Train made several Wisconsin stops last December.

The event is free and helps fight hunger in local communities. The company hopes people will open up their cupboards and wallets to give donations to their local food banks. In addition, CP makes a donations at each stop.

Each Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 decorated rail cars. The cars are decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs.

