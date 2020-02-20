State Rep. Debra Kolste of Janesville announces retirement

A Wisconsin legislator is announcing her retirement.

Democratic state Rep. Debra Kolste of Janesville announced on the Assembly floor Thursday night that she will not seek re-election this fall.

She told her colleagues in a short farewell speech that she wants to spend more time helping her family.

Kolste has served three terms in the Assembly starting in 2013. She served on the Assembly's health, agriculture, mental health, transportation and Medicaid reform committees this past session.

Republican Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond also gave a farewell speech. He's running for state Senate against incumbent Patty Schachtner.