'Kindness Calendar' allows Janesville area residents to give back

This season of giving, the city of Janesville is changing up their donation drive with a 'kindness calendar.'

It is similar to an advent calendar, but instead of chocolate, each day requests a different item for those in need. Items include shampoo, winter gear, pajamas and more.

Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem said it has given people a chance to think differently about giving back.

"I've had a lot of city employees who have given their calendar to their children and had their children go out and shop the calendar, which I think is a really cool side benefit to this. You're able to show your children it is important to give this time of year," she said.

Those interested in giving can drop off donations at any city of Janesville building. For the full calendar click here .