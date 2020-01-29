Milwaukee-area student being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure

A student at the Wisconsin International Academy in the Milwaukee area is being monitoring for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

(Source: Gray TV)

A spokesperson for the academy tells TMJ4 that the student had recently returned from China.

The student will be separated from other students for at least a week, the school says. The student had not traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus.

The academy says that it has asked several other of its students who have also traveled to China recently to not return to the academy for the time being.

The Wisconsin International Academy focuses on teaching international students in Wisconsin, the academy says, and as of now, all the students are all from China.

This incident comes several weeks after the UW-Platteville announced it was monitoring several of its students for possible exposure to coronavirus. Those students had also just returned from a trip to China.

However, none of the cases in Wisconsin are confirmed as the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., including in Chicago.

Over 100 people have died from the virus, and thousands have been infected, mostly in China.