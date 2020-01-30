Pediatric surgeon doubles as artist, benefiting Children’s Hospital

2020 marks a monumental anniversary for pediatric care at the University of Wisconsin, now celebrating one century of innovative work.

“The good news is I haven’t been here for the entire century,” says Dr. Diane Heatley, Chief Medical Officer at the American Family Children’s Hospital.

For the past 27 years, Dr. Heatley has specialized in pediatric otolaryngology, or ear, nose and throat surgery at the hospital.

“I think it links us to the fact that as physicians we are really making a difference. We can make a difference in an entire community, not just this child that's in front of us right in this moment,” she says.

After decades in the medical field, Dr. Heatley decided to stretch her creative muscles.

“I am not a person who ever took an art class in high school or anything like that,” she tells NBC15 News.

Instead, it was her scientific background that laid the foundation for a new passion.

“In order to be a surgeon, you do have to be a creative person,” she explains.

Heatley is both the doctor behind the mask and the artist behind the canvas, creating the 100th anniversary mural celebrating the American Family Children’s Hospital.

She incorporated all things Madison into the mural, from the Capitol and Camp Randall, to the plastic flamingos outside Bascom Hall. While the mural represents some of her favorite Madison spots, Heatley says it is really about befitting those in need.

“Really the children's hospital couldn't be what it is without the community,” she says.

The actual painting will be auctioned off on March 7, at the annual Gala for the American Family Children’s Hospital. All the proceeds will go to the hospital.

Ahead of that, those who donate $100 to the hospital will receive a free replica poster.

“I have a big goal,” Dr. Heatley says. “I want to have 10,000 people each donate $100, because that is $1 million.”

Click here to make a donation to the Friends of UW Health.

