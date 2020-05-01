Pocan, other members of Congress demand protection for meat industry workers

Some democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, are demanding protections for meat industry workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After widespread reports of serious outbreaks of COVID-19 in poultry and meat plants, Pocan and Rep. David Price of North Carolina sent a letter to President Donald Trump, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, demanding they protect workers in these plants with workplace standards.

"We are once again seeing how the inequities rampant across our society are being exacerbated by this administration's failure to adequately respond to the crisis at hand," Pocan said. "Better workplace standards and protections are long overdue in this industry where a disproportionate amount of the workers are people of color."

According to the congressmen, President Trump used the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open, despite the outbreaks, while refusing to enact any enforceable protections for the workers on the frontlines.

"In the middle of a global pandemic with thousands of COVID-19 cases in this industry, this administration is doubling down on its refusal to protect workers in their workplaces," Pocan said.

The president's order to keep plants open said, "Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency."

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said Tuesday that 20 food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died of the virus. An estimated 6,500 are sick or have been exposed while working near someone who tested positive, the union says.

"The sheer concentration of positive cases in these plants demands that testing be made mandatory for all meat processing workers, social distancing be strictly adhered to, and access to PPE be universal," Pocan said. "We cannot protect our food supply chain without protecting the workers that it relies on."

A senior White House official said the administration was trying to prevent a situation in which a “vast majority” of the nation's meat processing plants might have temporarily closed operations, reducing the availability of meat in supermarkets by as much as 80%.

Congresswomen Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) also signed the letter written by Pocan and Price.

Click here to read the full letter.