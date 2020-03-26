UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, missing Racine man found safe

Authorities issued a silver alert for an 83-year-old Racine man who was last seen Thursday morning.

The Racine Police Department says Raymond Rohleder wanted to drop a letter at his church, First Evangelical Free Church located on 2401 Ohio Street in Racine.

He was last seen on Taylor Avenue in Racine. He was found safely early Friday morning.

Rohleder has a sail ship tattoo on his right arm and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown plaid flannel shirt, and a red jacket with the words "fueling station" on the back.

He is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. He has blue eyes and a gray mustache with white hair.

Rohleder drives a 2016 Kia Sportage in a gunmetal blue color. His license plate is 605-ZTN.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 262-886-2300.