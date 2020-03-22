String of fires spurs search for suspected arsonist

A series of fires over the last week has spurred a search for a suspected arsonist in Fond du Lac County.

WBAY-TV reports that five fires have occurred in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac since Thursday. Four of the fires all occurred on Friday morning.

Authorities say at least three of the fires appear to have been set intentionally. Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies, Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac police and the state Department of Justice State Fire Marshall's Office are all working on the investigation.