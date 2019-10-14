Teams put rivalry aside to honor Edgar football player's father

Two high school football teams put rivalry aside Friday night to take a moment to pray for a young man who lost his father to cancer.

A photo taken following the Edgar Wildcats and Stratford Tigers game showed both teams and numerous fans taking a moment to pray for Lucas Mueller. Lucas’ father, Larry Mueller, Jr., 47 died Oct. 4.

Larry Mueller was a Stratford graduate but lived with his family in Edgar.

The photo was shared by both districts with a similar message, “there’s more to life than football”.

