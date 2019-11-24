The Edgewater tree lighting ceremony to ring in holiday season

A free, family-friendly event will take place at The Edgewater Hotel to celebrate the lighting of the holiday tree.

The 6th annual Holiday Tree Lighting is back at The Edgewater and features activities for guests of all ages.

The festivities will begin on Friday, November 29 at 2 p.m. and run throughout the evening until 8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive to the resort’s outdoor Grand Plaza at 6 p.m. to help light the tree.

The event is free and open to the public and features performances from local choirs and kids’ crafts. Food and beverage will be available to purchase.