1 adult, 3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle found in Monona

Four people were arrested near Walmart in Monona Monday morning after police suspected they were traveling in a stolen vehicle.

Monona police said they were called to the Walmart on Royal Avenue for a reported retail theft in progress around 1:31 a.m. Officials suspected they arrived in a stolen vehicle, which was parked in the underground parking lot.

According to police, an unoccupied 2008 Lexus in the parking lot was verified to have been stolen from Madison on an earlier date.

Officers from several departments set up a perimeter of the area. When the four suspects came down the escalator towards the garage, they saw the officers and started running. All four were quickly arrested.

The suspects include 21-year-old Dazhonna Martin from Fitchburg, two 16-year-old males, and one 15-year-old male.

Investigators also found that the suspects were in possession of a stolen wallet that had been taken from a vehicle in Madison. They used a debit card from the wallet to buy items in the Walmart.

Martin was taken to the Dane County Jail with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - driver, and resisting arrest. The three juveniles were arrested with charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger, and resisting arrest.

The Monona Police Department was assisted by Dane County deputies, Town of Madison and Village of McFarland Police Departments, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.