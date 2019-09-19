1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Walworth County

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead and sent another person to a hospital.

Deputies said the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:14 p.m. on Highway 11/14 in the Town of Darien. When first responders arrived, they found two vehicles in the ditch on the south side of the road with severe damage.

According to officials, a Ford Freestyle SUV was westbound on Highway 11/14 when it made a left turn into the path of an eastbound Ram 2500 Pickup. The Ford was attempting to pull into a driveway.

The sole occupant of the Ford was identified as 56-year-old Tina Shafer of Delavan. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

The sole occupant of the Ram was identified as 19-year-old Cole Bischke of Elkhorn. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.