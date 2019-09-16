1 dead, 3 suffering from severe injuries in Monroe County crash

Authorities responded to a fatal two-car crash in Monroe County Monday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 33 and County Highway PC, west of Cashton, around 7:20 a.m. The car struck a commercial truck, and the driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office says a passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The ejected driver and two other passengers are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, and the Monroe County Highway Department.