DEVELOPING: 1 dead after after 2-vehicle crash near Marshfield

One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Marshfield Thursday. According to Marshfield Fire & Rescue, it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of highways A and EE in the Town of Richfield.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle headed east and failed to stop at a stop sign. That vehicle then hit a pickup truck, that was pulling a trailer, heading south. The driver of that truck was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was the one who died. Their names are not being released.

Marshfield Fire & Rescue said they had to use Jaws of Life to extricate the victims.

