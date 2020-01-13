1 dead after force of 2-vehicle crash ejects passenger from car

One person is dead and two people are hospitalized after a two-car crash in Adams County Saturday.

The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at STH 13 and Cottonville Ave. in the Township of Preston around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday.

An initial investigation has found that a car carrying two people was speeding and slammed into a truck at that intersection.

The impact of the crash ejected the passenger from the car.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The drivers of both the car and the truck were brought to a local hospital, where they remain Monday, as they recover from injuries.

An initial investigation indicates that impaired driving and speed may have caused the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

