1 dead after police shooting outside mall in Wauwatosa

One person who allegedly had a handgun and was running from police after a disturbance at a Wauwatosa mall was shot by an officer and killed.

Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened Sunday evening after security at Mayfair Mall reported a disturbance involving about 10 people.

At least one person reported seeing a handgun. When officers found the group, four people ran away.

One officer fired at the male suspect who allegedly had the handgun, killing him. The officers involved are on leave.

The age of the person killed wasn't released.

