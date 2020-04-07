1 dead after vehicle rolls over and hits gas line in Beloit

One person is dead and a second injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over and landed on a gas line, rupturing it, in Beloit Tuesday.

The City of Beloit Police Department said in a release that the crash happened at Inman Parkway and Prairie Avenue just after 7 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was brought to a local hospital.

Alliant Energy has since turned off the ruptured gas line.

Beloit police say they will be investigating, and the Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting an accident reconstruction.