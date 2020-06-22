1 injured after reports of Sun Prairie gunfire

The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is investigating after one person was found injured early Sunday morning after a report of a disturbance involving a gun.

According to police they responded shortly after 5 a.m. that morning to a report of gunfire on Athletic Way. When officers arrived, they found three people, one of whom was taken to a hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

The police department noted the three people who were at the scene when officers arrived are the only ones suspected of being involved in the incident.

Investigators did not release the name of the injured party nor did they offer any information about a potential suspect.

Their investigation remains ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sun Prairie Police Dept. non-emergency hotline at 608-837-7336. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 608-837-6300.