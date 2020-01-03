1 injured, Med Flight called in Rock Co. vehicle crash

One person was injured and Med Flight was requested after a vehicle crash in Rock County Friday night.

A semi and sedan were involved in a crash near Janesville on I-39 going northbound at mile marker 169.6 at 5:39 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

All lanes are blocked going northbound near the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene of the crash.

Traffic can exit and go west on Highway 14, then north on Highway 51 back to I-39/90.