One person is dead following a farming accident in eastern Wisconsin.

According to the Sheboygan Co. Sheriff's Office, the accident was reported late Monday morning. They have not said how it happened or if anyone else was hurt.

Milwaukee's FOX6 reports the accident happened along County Line Rd.

They say, in addition to the Sheriff's Office, the Cedar Grove, Haven, Town of Sheboygan Falls, and City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Departments all responded to the call.