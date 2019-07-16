Man found dead after fatal fire in Juneau County

One man was found dead following a fatal fire in the Village of Lyndon Station early Monday morning.

The Juneau County Medical Examiner's office confirmed one person was killed on Monday. Family members tell NBC15 26-year-old Cody Madden was found dead after a fire started just after midnight in a home on the corner of W. Limits Road and Highway 12.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, but family members rushed over to assist. Madden's older brother broke the bedroom window and tried to pull him out to save him, but couldn't, family members tell NBC15.

There are no other reported injuries and property damage is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.