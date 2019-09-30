1 man dead after Milwaukee home invasion

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, Sept. 29.

One person was killed, and a second person was injured. Both 18-year-old males.

Police say the deceased suspect entered the victim's residence to conduct a home invasion. The suspect and victim exchanged gunfire -- resulting in the suspect being shot and killed and the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries

The deceased's name has not been released.