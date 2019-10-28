$1 million bond set for man charged with killing mother

A $1 million cash bond has been set for a man charged with killing his mother at the apartment they shared in Appleton.

Bradley G. Boettcher, 36, made his initial appearance before a Winnebago County judge Monday via video from jail. Boettcher stated that he wanted to hire an attorney and requested a month to do so. The court set bond at $1 million and scheduled his next hearing for Dec. 16.

Boettcher is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the February killing of his mother, Lee Ann Dorn, 60.

Action 2 News has been following this story since the murder. Here's what we've learned:

On Feb. 21, Dorn was found dead at the Appleton apartment she shared with Boettcher. Investigators believe Boettcher beat his mother and fractured her skull before going on the run.

On Feb. 22, Boettcher was arrested by deputies in Lawrence County, Kentucky. He was driving a vehicle stolen from his mother's boyfriend.

On Feb. 27, investigators executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle. They found Lee Ann Dorn's debit card, cell phones, keys and a folding knife. They keys were to Lee Ann's apartment. One of the phones belonged to Lee Ann.

Investigators seized a shirt worn by Boettcher after his arrest in Kentucky. The Wisconsin Crime Lab tested it and found "Dorn was the major contributor to DNA found on Boettcher's shirt."

Police believe Boettcher struck Dorn with an object, fracturing her skull and killing her, according to the criminal complaint.

Friends told officials that Boettcher is schizophrenic and has "delusions of grandeur." They said Boettcher has claimed to be a Free Mason, a luminary, an alien and a supercomputer. Friends said Boettcher was impatient because "the supercomputer had not come and picked him up yet."

One of Lee Ann Dorn's friends told police that she had warned Lee Ann repeatedly that "Boettcher was going to kill her someday." She said Dorn had told her that he had physically assaulted her and threatened to kill her. After finding meth and a knife in Boettcher's room, Dorn told her son he had to move out by March 1, according to the friend.

One of Lee Ann's friends told officials that Dorn had expressed fear that Bradley was going to kill her.

Boettcher was held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Kentucky until his transfer to Outagamie County Jail in October. He was scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Oct. 21, but refused to be transported to court. The court issued an order for him to "appear by any means necessary."