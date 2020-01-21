1 of 8 homelessness bills to be voted on by Wisconsin Senate

One of eight bills that are part of a bipartisan package designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin is up for approval in the Wisconsin Senate.

The Assembly approved all eight bills, which would spend a combined $3.7 million a year, in June.

Gov. Tony Evers and other advocates had urged the Senate to give final approval before winter so that services could be bolstered before cold temperatures and snow set in.

The bill up for approval Tuesday would increase funding for a grant program that provides funding for homeless shelters by $500,000 in each of the next two years.

