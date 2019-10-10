1 person dead in car v. pedestrian crash on Madison's east side

Madison police, fire and EMS responded to a car v. pedestrian crash on the city’s east side Thursday.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has been requested to investigate.

Westbound traffic on East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Avenue has been shut down, as of Thursday night.

Police ask people to avoid this area. This is an active scene for investigators.

